Sibur confirms lifting arrest on its assets in Europe

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Sibur managed to unfreeze the European assets of its subsidiary Sibur International GmbH, whose accounts were arrested based on unreliable materials online, the company's press service confirmed to TASS.

EU Reporter said earlier citing sources, on June 21, 2024, the assets of the Austrian Sibur International (Sibur's export division) were frozen based on an appeal by the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. The reason for the restrictions were false publications in The Insider (recognized as a foreign agent) that Sibur Holding was allegedly under the control of individuals on the EU sanctions lists.

At the end of September, however, the Vienna Higher Regional Court withdrew the arrest from the accounts of Sibur International GmbH, establishing that the position of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior's position could not be considered justified or verified.

Sibur is the largest vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, uniting several production facilities in various Russian regions. The company sells products to consumers in the fuel and energy complex, automotive industry, construction, production of consumer goods, chemical, and other industries.