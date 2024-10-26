Diplomat vows decisive response to EU move to `pocket’ revenues from frozen Russian funds

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia will retaliate for yet another attempt by the European Union to give Kiev a loan serviced by profits from frozen Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest move by Brussels.

"It will not take long before Russia responds to yet another attempt by the European Union to pocket revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation," the diplomat said in a comment.

"All this fuss about misappropriated Russian funds will only eradicate the remains of global confidence to the EU as a trade, economic and investment partner and put future generations of Ukrainians into more debt," Zakharova warned.

Earlier, the Group of Seven (G7) countries reached an agreement on how to give Ukraine some $50 bln in loans backed by frozen Russian assets. According to Reuters, each bilateral loan will enter into force no later than June 30, 2025, and Ukraine will receive the $50 bln before the end of 2027.