Results of Georgian vote show decline of opposition’s rating in country — PM

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. The results of the parliamentary vote that took place in Georgia on Saturday, showed a decline in the opposition’s rating in the past years, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"The radical opposition garnered more than 845,000 votes at the previous vote in 2021 (local vote - TASS) while this time [the radical opposition] only [scored] 770,000 votes. This means that apart from the fact that our rating and the support of the Georgian Dream have risen seriously, the support of the radical opposition in the Georgian society declined during this difficult period, during those four years as well," he said.

The parliamentary elections that took place in Georgia on October 26, were held for the first time with the use of electronic ballot boxes, installed at 74% of polling stations for almost 90% of voters.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 99.64% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.08% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.92%, the United National Movement party won 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.76% of the vote. The voter turnout stood at 58.84%.