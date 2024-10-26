China, India, Russia beginning to play more active role globally — Thai political analyst

BANGKOK, October 26. /TASS/. China, India, Russia and a number of other countries are beginning to play a more active part in resolving global issues, while the unilateral political system dominated by the West is getting weaker, a Thai political scientist told TASS.

Commenting on the results of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Jiraporn Ruamphongphatthana said the key result of the summit was the interest in BRICS shown by more countries and the establishing of economic interaction that will not be dependent on the West, including through the use of national currencies in foreign trade settlements.

"In addition, BRICS countries reaffirmed their commitment to building a multipolar world order. In the future, we can expect significant changes in global geopolitics, driven by several key trends," she maintained. "We can already see how China, India, Russia and other countries have been playing a more active role in solving global issues," she continued.

The strengthening of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other organizations, as well as the posture of countries in the Global South shows that the Western-dominated unilateral system is weakening, Ruamphongphatthana argued. "These countries will seek a more just distribution of power and resources which will trigger changes in global institutions and the system of international relations," she concluded.

The 16th BRICS Summit, the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among other key issues, the document highlighted the group’s development and its position on global problems and resolving crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association as full-fledged members.