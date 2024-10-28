Opposition candidate leads in presidential election in Uruguay

BUENOS AIRES, October 28. /TASS/. Yamandu Orsi, the candidate from the Broad Front left-centrist opposition coalition, is leading in the presidential election in Uruguay, but, most likely, he will not win in the first round, according to the data, provided by the Election Court after counting ballots from 29.39% of voting stations.

37.19% of voters cast their ballots for Orsi. His main opponent Alvaro Delgado, the candidate from the ruling National Party, got 32.37% of votes, with Andres Ojeda, candidate from the right-wing Colorado Party, got 18.37%.

If the trend persists and Orsi will be unable to secure the absolute majority of votes, then the second round will take place on November 24, where Orsi will compete against Delgado.