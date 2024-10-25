Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the merits of the Pacific Fleet’s 155th marine brigade, which managed to "crack the enemy's defense" in the Kursk area and create conditions for an overall successful advance.

"They were the ones who made this breakthrough. They created the conditions, the basic conditions for these successful actions. It was the 155th marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet," the head of state told reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview, speaking about the successes of this brigade.

The head of state said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result. According to Putin, the 106th airborne division also distinguished itself. "Two units are fighting bravely and effectively: the 51st and 137th regiments," the Russian leader added.