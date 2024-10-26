Russian forces deliver strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage facilities

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian units delivered strikes on Ukrainian military airfields and assault drone storage facilities during the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that Ukrainian military personnel and hardware were hit in 149 districts.

Russian air defenses take down Ukrainian bombs, rockets

Russian air defense systems have shot down two Hammer bombs, four HIMARS rockets and 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles during the special operation in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have eliminated 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,329 drones, 584 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 18,877 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,480 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 16,773 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 27,624 units of specialized automotive equipment, the military agency said.

Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 740 military personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the ministry said.

It added that the Ukrainian losses also included two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a howitzer, three field guns and an ammo depot.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North has eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel during the special military operation, the ministry informed.

The military agency added that the Ukrainian losses in the Kharkov Region also included three motor vehicles.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has eliminated up to 545 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that the adversary has also lost two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a howitzer, a field gun and an anti-tank gun.

Battlegroup West

The ministry also said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 510 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours.

The military agency reported that the Ukrainian losses included five pickup trucks, two field guns, two radio-electronic warfare stations and four field ammo depots.

Battlegroup Dnepr

​​The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 80 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The military agency added that the adversary has also lost two motor vehicles, a field gun and an ammo depot.