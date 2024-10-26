INTERVIEW: Republika Srpska leader says he takes no orders from West

KAZAN, October 26. /TASS/. President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) has said in an interview with TASS that he takes no orders from the West.

"Due to our specific location, we certainly feel pressure [from Western countries] who want us to obey them, not act as their partners," Dodik pointed out in response to a question about the West’s pressure over his decision to take part in the BRICS group’s summit.

"I see myself as a democratically elected president of Republika Srpska, and I must represent the Serb people who elected me rather than take orders from some Western governments," he added.

According to Dodik, knowing his position, the West has even stopped threatening him. "They definitely imposed many sanctions and did a lot to complicate my life. However, I cannot abandon my political principles," he stressed.

The Republika Srpska leader said that it was a great honor for him to take part in the BRICS Summit. "It’s largely Russia’s efforts that made it possible for me to attend this global event, aimed primarily at struggling for peace," he noted. "It’s a struggle on behalf of people, countries and nations, which is based on respect for each other’s sovereignty and free of interference in each other’s affairs," Dodik said.