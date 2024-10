MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 250 troops and two armored fighting vehicles in the Kursk Region in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 troops, two armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker armored fighting vehicle and an armored combat vehicle, as well as a mortar and one car, in 24 hours," the report said.