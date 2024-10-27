MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian army has to liberate one third of Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin reported citing military reports mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.

"The fighting is in Dzerzhinsk itself, with one third of the town left to be liberated. This part has fully been blocked by our army," Zarubin said citing Putin.

Battlegroup Center advances 5-6 km in Krasnoarmeysk area

The units of Battlegroup Center advanced 5-6 km in the Krasnoarmeysk area over the past several days, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing military reports mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.

"The president told us about the recent military reports on the progress of the Russian advance. Battlegroup Center has been successfully advancing in the Krasnoarmeysk area for a long period, having got forward 5-6 km over the past days. The pace is growing constantly, with the advance underway in the line spanning 23 km," Zarubin said on his Telegram channel.

Russian military moves Ukrainian army 20 km away from Lisichansk

The Russian army has moved the units of the Ukrainian armed forces 20 km away from Lisichansk, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing military reports mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.

"Battlegroup South, our [military] managed to move the Ukrainian army 20 km away from Lisichansk. We took Belogorovka, Serebryanka, Grigorovka, having advanced another 10 km to the west from Belogorovka, and liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye," Zarubin said citing Putin.

Russian army advances 1.5 km in Chasov Yar

Russian paratroopers have advanced 1.5 km in Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel citing military reports mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.

"The president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] told us about the recent military reports on the progress of the Russian advance. <…> Our troops have reached the bank of the Seversky Donets-Donbass channel along the front of 16 km, crossed the channel, having forced it, and they are currently moving to the west. The 98th airborne division is currently fighting for liberation of Chasov Yar. In the settlement itself we have moved 1.5 km deep into it," Zarubin said.

Russian army advances over 6 km near Ugledar

The Russian army has advanced over 6 km near Ugledar, VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin said citing military reports mentioned by President Vladimir Putin.

"Battlegroup East is advancing. After the fortified area was taken, the town of Ugledar, successful actions in the northern direction continue as [the battlegroup] advanced over 6 km," Zarubin said citing Putin.

Battleground Center liberates Izmailovka settlement in DPR

Russia’s Battleground Center has liberated the Izmailovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of an active advance the units of Battlegroup Center has liberated the Izmailovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian defense ministry first reports of elimination of ieMHR radar facility

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost up to 720 troops and an Israel-made ieMHR tactical radar facility in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

No reports of elimination of an ieMHR facility have been received since the beginning of the special military operation.

"Units of Battlegroup South continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defense positions as damage was inflicted on formations of the 58th infantry, 3rd, 5th tank, 143rd infantry, 24th, 28th, 30th, 54th mechanized, 79th air assault, 5th assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 18th national guard brigade near settlements of Predtecheno, Belaya Gora, Uspenovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Kirovo, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, Starodubovka, Andreyevka, Yelizavetovka and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> The enemy’s losses totaled up to 720 troops. <…> An Enclave-N electronic warfare station, an Israel-made ieMHR tactical radar facility and three field ammunition depots were eliminated," the report said.

Ukrainian army loses up to 60 troops in Kharkov Region in 24 hours

The Ukrainian military lost up to 60 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the Kharkov Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup North in the Kharkov area inflicted damage on formations of the 57th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, the 105th, 113th and 116th brigades of territorial defense near the settlements of Melovoye, Volchansk and Ternovaya of the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 60 troops," the report said.

Battlegroup East improves forefront position, Ukraine loses up to 140 troops

Russia’s Battlegroup East has improved its forefront position, with the Ukrainian army having lost up to 140 troops in its responsibility area, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup East have improved their forefront position, inflicted damage on formations of the 21st national guard brigade and the 48th assault territorial defense battalion near settlements of Makarovka and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A counterattack by the assault group of the 58th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army was repelled. The enemy’s losses reached up to 140 troops," the report said.

Russian army inflicts damage on infrastructure of Ukraine’s military aerodromes

Russia’s army inflicted damage on infrastructure of Ukraine’s military aerodromes, areas of UAV assembly and storage and temporary deployment areas in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned fighting vehicles, missile troops and artillery of military groups of Russia’s Armed Forces destroyed ammunition and fuel depots, as well as inflicted damage on infrastructure of military aerodromes, areas of assembly and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, areas of temporary deployment, troops and military equipment of the enemy in 134 regions," the ministry said.