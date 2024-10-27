Georgian Dream party wins elections with 54.24% of votes — electoral commission

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. The Georgian Dream, which is the ruling party in Georgia at present, is winning at parliamentary elections with 54.24% of votes, according to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 97% of polling stations.

The Coalition for Change party is second with 10.8% of votes. The Unity - National Movement party comes third with 10.1%.

The parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26. These were the first elections in the country with the use of electronic ballot boxes installed at 74% of polling stations and covering almost 90% of voters. According to the Central Electoral Commission, the voter turnout stood at 58.94%.

Three opposition parties said earlier after the first publication of voting data that they do not recognize results of the election.