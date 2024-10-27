Russian assets in Serbia will be protected — minister

KAZAN, October 27. /TASS/. Russian assets in Serbia will be reliably protected, Minister in charge of international economic cooperation matters in the Serbian government Nenad Popovic told TASS in an interview.

"Serbia is pursuing an independent, free policy. Serbia is a democratic country where the leadership headed by President [Aleksandar] Vucic is thinking of interests of Serbian citizens. Any foreign investor is protected as regards his capital in Serbia. I can say the Russian capital in Serbia will be absolutely protected because this is our policy. This is the international law and we observe the international law," the minister said.

Serbia experiences pressure from the West because there are many assets of Gazprom and other Russian companies, Popovic added.