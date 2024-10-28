Russian Embassy to clear up situation with property seizure in Finland

HELSINKI, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy has not received formal notices from Finnish authorities regarding the seizure of the Russian property and diplomats are working to clarify the situation, the Russian diplomatic mission in Helsinki told TASS.

"The Embassy received information that the number of real estate properties in Finland owned by the Russian Federation had been allegedly seized from mass media on October 28 of this year. The Embassy has not received formal notices from Finnish authorities in this regard. We are working to clear up the situation. We requested relevant information from the court bailiffs service and the Foreign Ministry of Finland. We are waiting for the reaction," the Embassy said.

"It appears that it will be possible to evaluate the situation and speak about possible tit-for-tat measures of the Russian side after clearing up all the circumstances of developments," the Embassy stressed.

A court in Finland seized the land plot of the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki on a claim of the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said earlier on Monday.

The plot with the property of 3,326 sq m was reported to be seized, meaning that the property cannot be transferred, pledged or divested, the news outlet said.

According to the newspaper, this is the second seizure related to the Science and Culture Center. It was imposed for the first time in 2023 but subsequently lifted.