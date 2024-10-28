Knesset adopts law banning UNRWA in Israel — radio

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has passed a law banning activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the country, the Kan radio station reported.

In early October, the Knesset foreign affairs and security commission approved the bill banning UNRWA in the country. The bill bans Israeli officials from meeting with UNRWA employees, issuing visas to them or granting economic privileges. Apart from that, Israel’s authorities plan to initiate criminal cases against UNRWA employees suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.

The bill followed reports about some of the agency’s employees possibly being linked with Hamas and their alleged connection to the Hamas attack on Israel last year.