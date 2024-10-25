Kremlin slams WSJ reports about recent Putin-Musk conversation as fake news

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not communicated with billionaire US entrepreneur Elon Musk since their one and only conversation before 2022, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on reports by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Peskov said: "Absolutely fake news was published in the newspaper." "Putin talked with Musk only once, it was before 2022 when they held a telephone conversation," he added.

In what he termed medium long talk back two years ago, Putin and Musk discussed VR technology and tech solutions for the future, Peskov specified. "And that was their sole contact. There have been no contacts between Musk and Putin ever since, and allegations with regard to this are false," he reiterated.

"These must be bogus stories as part of the extremely heated election season [in the United States]," the Russian presidential spokesman surmised. "With the presidential campaign in its final stages, the opponents do not shun any means," he said.

Earlier, the WSJ claimed that Musk has held regular contacts with Putin since late 2022.