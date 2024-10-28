Israeli planes launch 30 raids on eastern Lebanon, killing 67 people — governor

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out more than 30 raids on settlements in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, killing 67 people and injuring about 100, the region's governor Bachir Khodr told the Sky News Arabia TV channel.

"This was the most massive airstrike on the eastern and northeastern areas since the escalation of tensions in October 2023," he pointed out.

According to Khodr, 67 people were killed and about 100 were injured. Rescue operations are still underway and the death toll could rise, he said.

Earlier, Al Jadeed TV reported that at least 60 people were killed in airstrikes.