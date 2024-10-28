European lawmaker dismisses allegations Russia meddled in Georgian election as bogus

PARIS, October 28. /TASS/. French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani dismissed accusations that Russia interfered in the Georgian parliamentary election as untrue.

"From now on, if you lose an election, blame the Russians. This will legitimize an attempted coup to deny the voters their choice," he wrote on X.

He added that US billionaire George Soros and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen want a Ukrainian-style uprising in Georgia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said allegations that Russia meddled in the Georgian election are absolutely unsubstantiated and strongly rejected by the Kremlin.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54.08% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (10.92%), the Unity — National Movement (10.12%), the Strong Georgia coalition (8.78%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8.78%) have also won seats in parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili earlier said the outcome of the election is tantamount to subjugating Georgia to Russia and called for protests.