Indian PM presents traditional eastern Indian Sohrai painting to Putin

NEW DELHI, October 28. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a traditional Sohrai painting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, as reported by the Times of India.

Sohrai art has its roots in ancient cave paintings and is a folk art tradition prevalent in the eastern regions of India, particularly in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Local villagers employ this technique to decorate the clay walls of their homes, with the knowledge of Sohrai art passed down from mothers to daughters.

Sohrai paintings typically feature animals, birds, and elements of nature, reflecting the agrarian lifestyle and deep respect for wildlife inherent in local tribal culture. Artists primarily use natural pigments and colors, applying paint with branches and straw while using rugs for the base layer.

During his visit to Kazan, Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He presented Pezeshkian with a seashell vase crafted by artisans from Maharashtra and gifted a painting from the Warli tribe to Mirziyoyev.

On October 22-23, the Indian Prime Minister participated in the BRICS Summit in Kazan, where he and President Putin met bilaterally to discuss cooperation across various sectors, including politics, economy, energy, and human relations. Modi extended an invitation to the Russian President to visit India next year. Following their meeting, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated that the partnership between Russia and India remains stable amid current geopolitical uncertainties.