China urges US to halt militarization of space — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 28. /TASS/. China opposes US efforts to militarize space and demands that the United States refrain from actions that threaten global security, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian.

"China has always advocated for the peaceful use of outer space and opposed the arms race and weapon deployment in space," he emphasized at a briefing in response to a TASS question about China's position should the Pentagon's satellite suppression system pose a real threat to its space program. "We insist that the United States cease its reckless rhetoric, military expansion, and preparations for conflict in outer space," the diplomat stated.

He clarified that Beijing does not intend to engage in a space race with any country and does not seek space superiority. He noted that the United States is "openly turning outer space into a war zone, which represents a serious threat to the security and development rights of all countries."

Washington should take measures to ensure that the US can "contribute effectively to maintaining lasting peace and security in space," Lin Jian added.

Earlier, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing the United States Space Force, that the US military plans to deploy new mobile satellite jammers next year. This refers to the Meadowlands system, which is designed primarily to counter threats from Russia and China.