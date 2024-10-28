Iran repairs damage caused by Israeli strikes, says defense chief

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. Tehran has promptly repaired the damage that Israel’s recent strikes caused to its military infrastructure, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

"The Zionist regime’s (Israel - TASS) recent aggressive actions caused insignificant damage, which we promptly repaired, using our own research capacity," the Mehr news agency quotes him as saying.

According to the defense chief, had Iran relied on the defense and research capacities of other countries, it wouldn’t have been able to do that.

On October 26, the Israeli army announced strikes on military facilities in Iran in response to "continuous attacks." According to the Iranian Air Defense Force, military sites in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan came under attack but Israel only caused minor damage as air defense systems deflected the main impact. According to the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the attack came from US-controlled airspace over Iraq. The Israeli strikes killed four Iranian service members and a civilian.