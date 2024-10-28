Kremlin denies allegations of Russia’s interference in Georgian election

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Allegations of Russia’s interference in Georgia’s parliamentary election are completely unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"We strongly reject such allegations," he said in response to a question. "It has become routine for many countries to rush to blame Russia for interference on any occasion. However, this is not true; there was no interference, and these allegations are completely baseless," Peskov emphasized.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the latest data from the country’s Central Election Commission, the ruling party secured 52.98% of the vote with 97.48% of ballots counted, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Additionally, the Coalition for Change (11.2%), the Unity - National Movement (9.83%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9.02%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8.22%) have also entered parliament, while other parties failed to surpass the five-percent election threshold.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili stated that the election outcome signifies "subduing Georgia to Russia" and has called for protests.