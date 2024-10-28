Russian forces liberate Tsukurino community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Tsukurino in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 112th territorial defense brigades and Ukraine’s 4th border guard detachment in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Goptovka and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, a 152mm Giatsint field gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 570 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th mechanized, 77th airmobile and 3rd assault brigades near the settlements of Stelmakhovka and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 28th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, six pickup trucks, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 665 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South gained better ground and inflicted more than 665 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 33rd and 54th mechanized, 79th air assault, 46th airmobile and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Dalneye, Semyonovka, Ilyinka, Seversk, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 665 personnel, 14 motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and four US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made air defense radar in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 142nd infantry, 5th air assault and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Pravdovka and Vishnyovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 11 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 110th and 150th mechanized and 25th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 520 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Israeli-made ieMHR tactical air defense radar of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positons over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 118th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Uspenovka, Shakhtyorskoye and Yasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, a tank, seven motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 60 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry, 124th, 126th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Veletenskoye, Nikolskoye and Antonovka in the Kherson Region and Belenkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, six motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure and inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in more than 140 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military airfield infrastructure and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 120 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 120 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three French-made smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles and one US-made HIMARS rocket and 120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,685 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,894 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,480 multiple rocket launchers, 16,887 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,694 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.