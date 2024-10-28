LONDON, October 28. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump may reimagine the Minsk Agreements on Ukraine if re-elected, the Financial Times writes, citing a Trump adviser.

According to the adviser, the plan could be "a reimagining of the failed Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015." However, this time, "there would be enforcement mechanisms with consequences for breaching the deal." The adviser added that "it would have to be policed by European troops, not NATO forces nor UN peacekeepers."

If Trump returns to the White House, "he would act with vertiginous speed to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East," the newspaper notes, citing the Republican’s advisers.

Trump said during his election campaign that if re-elected, he would resolve the Ukraine conflict even before he took office. However, he declined to disclose the details of his peace plan. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which include Kiev withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and abandoning plans to join NATO and. In addition, Moscow said that all Western sanctions must be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed.

The Minsk Agreements are a package of documents aimed at resolving the situation in southeastern Ukraine, which were adopted in 2014-15. The process came to a standstill due to Kiev’s refusal to implement the political provisions of the accords.