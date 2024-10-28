Russian FPV drone destroys Ukrainian armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian army by an FPV drone in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The personnel of a reconnaissance unit of the Battlegroup North uncovered by an UAV the movement of an M113 armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian army in a border area of the Kursk Region. An attack FPV drone operator of the Battlegroup North engaged the detected target. The destruction of the Ukrainian army’s armored personnel carrier was registered by data-recording equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also uploaded a video showing the destruction of the enemy target.