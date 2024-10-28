FACTBOX: Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 350 servicemen and seven armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 27,530 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Russian troops have repelled seven Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Kremyanoye, Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka over the past day.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the Russian Battlegroup North repelled seven enemy counterattacks towards the settlement of Kremyanoye, Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka.

- They also thwarted four Ukrainian attempts to counterattack towards the settlements of Aleksandriya, Daryino and Plekhovo.

- Russian troops hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Russian operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit areas of concentration and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy enemy forces continues.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 350 servicemen, 7 armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle and six armored fighting vehicles, as well as seven artillery pieces, among them five Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, 3 mortars, a command and staff vehicle and 17 motor vehicles. Three Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as POWs.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 27,530 servicemen, 177 tanks, 98 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,020 armored combat vehicles, 710 motor vehicles, 236 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including eleven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, seven transport and loading vehicles, 57 radar stations, eleven counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 23 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, three armored repair and recovery vehicles, as well as a command and staff vehicle.