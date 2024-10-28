To receive EU loan Kiev has to hand over control over its defense industry to Brussels

BRUSSELS, October 28. /TASS/. Ukraine's commitment to hand over to EU countries the right to restore its defense industry after the end of the conflict is the main condition for Kiev to receive the 35 billion euros loan to be repaid using expropriated income from Russian assets, according to the EU Council resolution on the procedure for lending to Ukraine.

It confirms that loans will be issued to Ukraine only if all conditions of the European Commission are met. These conditions will be set out in the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

"The policy conditions in the MoU shall be consistent with the qualitative and quantitative steps contained in the Annex to Implementing Decision (EU) 2024/1447 and any amendments thereto. The policy conditions in the MoU shall additionally include a commitment to promote cooperation with the Union on the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine’s defense industry, in line with the objectives of Union programs aiming at the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of the Ukraine Defense Technological and Industrial Base and other relevant Union programs," the document says. This is the only concrete condition of the future memorandum, which is written down in the regulation of the EU Council.