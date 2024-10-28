South African military delegation arrives in Moscow to discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A South African military delegation headed by the Chief of the National Defense Force, Rudzani Maphwanya, has arrived in Moscow to discuss military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The military delegation of the Republic of South Africa (RSA) headed by the Chief of the National Defense Force General Rudzani Maphwanya has arrived in Moscow to discuss issues of bilateral military cooperation. As is customary, the delegation’s visit began with the laying of wreaths and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin. The ceremony was led by Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General of the Army Oleg Salyukov," the ministry said.

The official talks took place at the Russian Defense Ministry. "Russia’s cooperation with African partners is of a strategic and long-term nature, based on friendly, reliable and equitable relations," Salyukov emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides reached agreements on further enhancing military cooperation in various fields. During its stay in Moscow, the South African delegation will visit military academies of the Russian Ground Forces, the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as do some sight-seeing in and around Moscow.