United Kingdom introduces sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

LONDON, October 28. /TASS/. The United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the Russian Social Design Agency (SDA), the Dialog autonomous independent organization and the Struktura group of companies as part of the next anti-Russian restrictions.

Director of the Social Design Agency and Struktura Ilya Gambashidze, SDA Program Director Andrey Perla, and Struktura General Director Nikolay Tupikin were also included into the updated sanction list, posted on the UK Government’s website.

Restrictions anticipate the ban on entering the United Kingdom and the asset freeze if they are found.