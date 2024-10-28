Media claims Russia ‘withholds’ Arctic data absurd — MFA

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Foreign media speculations to the effect Russia is "withholding" data on the Arctic are absurd and groundless, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS.

Earlier, the Financial Times quoted NATO sources as saying that Russia allegedly does not provide vital climate data concerning the Arctic region.

"NATO’s claims being spread by some foreign media Russia allegedly ‘withholds’ information on climate in the Arctic are absurd and completely groundless. As everyone knows, it is the Western Arctic countries that since the spring of 2022 have obstructed international cooperation inside the Arctic Circle with Russia's participation," Zakharova said.

She described NATO's interest in Russian climate data in the Arctic as "strange and unnatural."

"Obviously, we are witnesses to NATO's wish to strengthen its positions inside the Arctic Circle, which fans tensions and confrontation in the region," she pointed out. "In the meantime, Russia invariably strives to preserve peace and stability in the North, increase environmental sustainability, and ensure favorable external conditions for comprehensive socio-economic development in the region and for protecting the rights of indigenous peoples.".