Georgian opposition demands repeat elections — lawmaker

TBILISI, October 29. /TASS/. The Georgian opposition demands holding a repeat parliamentary election, lawmaker Georgy Vashadze, who represents the Unity-National Movement group, said at a rally in the country’s capital city of Tbilisi.

"Our demand is to hold new elections, but so that they are held by an international election administration," Vashadze told protesters rallying against the outcome of the Saturday election.

The opposition is also demanding the publication of the list of people who voted in the elections as they believe fewer people actually voted than the number reported by the Georgian Central Election Commission.

Georgia held its parliamentary election on Saturday, with 18 parties involved, including the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party, which has been in power for 12 years. According to the country’s Central Electoral Commission, the ruling party secured 54% of the vote, allowing the Georgian Dream to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the five-percent election threshold: the Coalition for Change (11%), the Unity — National Movement (10%), the Strong Georgia coalition (9%), and the Gakharia For Georgia party (8%) to win seats in parliament. All of the opposition parties refuse to recognize the outcome of the elections. Unity - National Movement, the Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia announced that they would boycott the new parliament.