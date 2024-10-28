UNRWA staff involved in terrorist activities must be held accountable — Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) involved in terrorist activities must be held accountable, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the country’s parliament approved a law banning UNRWA activities on Israeli territory.

"UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities against Israel must be held accountable," the prime minister wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

The agency was founded in 1949. Its mission is to provide medical, social, food and educational services to 5.9 million refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. UNRWA is funded by voluntary contributions from UN member states, EU countries and international non-governmental organizations.