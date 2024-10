MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 2,600 points for the first time since September 13, 2024.

As of 16:23 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 2.28% to 2,599.81 points.

By 16:41 Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,599.56 points (-2.29%), while the RTS index reached 847.1 points (-2.29%).