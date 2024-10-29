Five Russian properties seized in Finland

HELSINKI, October 29. /TASS/. Five units of Russian property have been seized in Finland at the request of Naftogaz of Ukraine, according to the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

"Five additional units of Russian property were discovered under arrest on Monday, three of which are located on the Aland Islands," the paper reported.

Among the seized properties are a residential house in the center of Helsinki and an office building in the Lauttasaari district, as well as three pieces of property on the Aland Islands, including a coastal land plot.

On October 28, the Russian Embassy informed TASS that it had not received any formal notices from Finnish authorities regarding the property seizures, adding that diplomats are working to clarify the situation.

The Helsingin Sanomat also reported that a Finnish court has seized a land plot belonging to the Russian Science and Culture Center in Helsinki based on Naftogaz’s claim. This arrest is connected to the company’s pursuit of $5 billion from Russia, stemming from a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding compensation for assets allegedly lost in Crimea.