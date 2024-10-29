Kadyrov vows retaliation for drone attack on Chechnya

GROZNY, October 29. /TASS/. Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov told reporters that the drone attack on the Russian Special Forces University in the region will be retaliated.

"They 'bit' us, so we will destroy them. We will in the near future show them a retribution they have not even dreamed of. We won’t let them mess with us," he said when asked about retaliation plans.

Earlier, Kadyrov said on Telegram that a drone attacked the Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya. It set fire to the roof of an empty building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.