FACTBOX: Drone attack on special forces university in Russia's Chechen Republic

GROZNY, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack; however, no casualties were reported, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. As a result of the incident, the roof of an empty building on the university's grounds caught fire, but the blaze was extinguished without any reported injuries.

TASS has gathered key information about the incident.

Consequences of the attack

- A drone targeted the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes.

- The roof of an unoccupied building on the premises caught fire.

- No casualties or injuries were reported; the fire was extinguished promptly.

Authorities' response

- Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to retaliate against the attack.

About the university

- The Russian Special Forces University is located in Gudermes and consists of a multifunctional complex of 95 buildings and facilities equipped with advanced special information technologies.

- The university offers training in various fields, including firearms, tactics, airborne operations, mountain training, and the education of bodyguards and military journalists.

- Since the onset of the special operation, over 19,000 volunteers have been trained at the university.

- Accelerated combat training programs have been developed, focusing on tactics, physical and medical training, psychological resilience, and more.