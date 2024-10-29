During a meeting on economic issues on October 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian economy continues to grow. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the country’s GDP increased by 4.2% year-on-year from January to August, with an expected growth rate of 3.9% by the end of the year. The president noted that this rate exceeds global averages, despite the presence of some ongoing challenges.

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin evaluates the growth rates of Russia’s GDP, discussions on the Gaza Strip resume in Doha, and the Russian military is ranked first worldwide. These stories topped the headlines in Tuesday’s newspapers across Russia.

Putin highlighted that measures to curb inflation have been incorporated into the budget for the next few years. He also reviewed the corporate lending landscape with government officials, underscoring the importance of supporting entrepreneurs at this time.

Despite these positive developments, imbalances and difficulties persist within the Russian economy, exacerbated by external sanctions and domestic structural constraints, such as workforce shortages and technological gaps. These issues, in turn, affect consumer price dynamics. Putin urged continuous analysis of the economy to reinforce positive trends, as reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"GDP is growing due to both the processing industry and rising personal incomes. The primary drivers of GDP are industrial output and consumer spending. Strategic enterprises are receiving subsidized loans from the government, and currently, large businesses financed by the state represent a significant portion of the GDP structure," said Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Market Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), in an interview with Izvestia.

Natalya Milchakova, a lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, noted that GDP growth in 2023-2024 has been driven by "budget impacts," particularly from state defense procurement and increased spending to support enterprises engaged in import substitution.

Independent expert Andrey Barkhota suggested that a budget rule is necessary to manage some of the export revenues, directing them towards replenishing funds and reserves that are utilized during downturns in commodity markets.

"This approach would involve the government accumulating a financial safety cushion in the National Wealth Fund to finance national projects or other state programs aimed at enhancing the economy when necessary," Milchakova added.

Talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and facilitating hostage releases have resumed in Doha for the first time in two months. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office informed Izvestia that Israel does not rule out the possibility of these discussions leading to the return of individuals held by Hamas.

These negotiations in Qatar come just ahead of the US presidential election. The Democratic Party may seek to demonstrate an active role in addressing international crises to strengthen its political position.

"The Biden administration aims to showcase progress in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before the election. The Democrats are attempting to craft a long-term solution that enhances Israel’s security and that of its allies in the region," explained Alexey Davydov, a senior researcher at the Center for North American Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

"Trump’s potential return to the White House raises the stakes, suggesting that future approaches to conflict resolution could become more simplified and one-sided. There is a risk that the Republicans will again frame the situation in 'black and white' terms, steering regional policy toward an anti-Iranian and pro-Israeli stance," he added.

According to Davydov, the current conflict presents a significant risk of escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran, which could further complicate Israel’s security landscape.

The Russian army has been recognized as the strongest military force in the world, according to a recent survey conducted by US News and World Report, which included responses from 17,200 individuals across 36 countries.

The Russian Armed Forces achieved a score of 94.3 out of 100, securing the top position in the rankings. Russia also received the highest score for leadership and political influence, while the US and Israeli armies ranked second and third, respectively.

Military expert Vladislav Shurygin commented on the survey’s findings, noting that it is now evident to the world that the Russian army has withstood the challenges posed by 56 nations, including some of the strongest military powers such as the US.

"Moreover, Russia has confidently taken the initiative during the special military operation and is actively advancing in all directions. Previously, Russian forces were seen as being in second place compared to the US; however, it is now clear to everyone that while the US army may still excel in certain areas, its overall combat effectiveness is significantly inferior," Shurygin explained.

According to him, the Russian army stands out due to its extensive combat experience and its ability to adapt and restructure its operations effectively.

The Europe of Sovereign Nations parliamentary group is preparing to propose an initiative aimed at reducing sanctions pressure on Russia, delegate Milan Uhrik told Izvestia. Another Slovak MP, Lubos Blaha, expressed his strong support for this initiative. However, despite the negative impact of these restrictions on Europe's economy, both Brussels and Washington intend to intensify sanctions against Russia.

Meanwhile, MP Fernand Kartheiser from Luxembourg warned that the sanctions could have "catastrophic consequences" for the European economy. He suggested that the upcoming US presidential election may bring about significant changes in US politics, which could, in turn, compel the EU to alter its approach.

It is important to note that rising energy costs have led to increased utility bills, adversely affecting the quality of life. The service sector has also suffered. For instance, restrictions on Russian tourists traveling to Europe have significantly impacted regions that have historically relied on this demographic. This is particularly evident in Finland, where the tourism industry lost approximately 1 billion euros last year.

Georgia’s opposition and President Salome Zourabichvili have not recognized the official results of the parliamentary elections and continue to call for protest rallies. The Georgian president announced this on October 27, with support from several opposition blocs and parties.