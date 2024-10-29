BRICS Summit has more clout than G7, G20 meetings — Australian op-ed

SIDNEY, October 29. /TASS/. For the first time ever, the Kazan BRICS Summit became a more important and representative event globally than meetings within the G7 and G20 framework, Australian columnist Jerry Grey wrote on the Pearls & Irritations portal.

In his opinion, the group, founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, by expanding, has become more influential and representative while Russia, its current chair, is "back in the top 10 global economies <…> surging ahead of several European economies, the same European economies that are sanctioning Russia."

"[Western] media states that over 20 countries attended the Summit in Kazan but doesn’t actually mention that there were in fact 36 countries in attendance but over 20 of them sent their leaders," the journalist noted. "Neither does any media mention that King Charles was hosting a Commonwealth meeting in Samoa, in the South Pacific while two of the Commonwealth’s most important leaders, South Africa and India were on the other side of the world chatting with Putin," Grey pointed out, noting that this makes "BRICS, for the first time ever, more important globally than the G7 and the G20. It now includes well over 40% of the global population and, if new members are added, this will increase to cover half the world."

The Australian columnist also remarked on "stunning lack of journalistic integrity" of the Western media outlets. "Despite Western media’s inference that China is isolated, India won’t talk to it and Russia has no friends, quite the opposite is true," he noted.

Grey asserted that nowadays, BRICS is not "about an Anti-West, or anti-Dollar organization, it’s not about poking the US in the eye," but about adhering to the UN Charter and removing any barriers on the path toward global prosperity. "For some reason, Western media seems to think this is not a great idea. However, more than half the world’s population seems to think it might be," he concluded.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.