Russian rescuers return home from Myanmar

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, April 11. /TASS/. Russian rescuers have returned from Myanmar. According to a TASS correspondent, a Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 plane landed at the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow at 10:15 a.m. Moscow time [7:15 a.m. GMT].

The first group of rescuers, cynologists, rescue vehicles and equipment for search and rescue operations were on board the plane.

It is expected that in the near future the second Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane will arrive with another group of rescuers.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600. Nearly 5,000 people were injured. Thailand was also affected by the quake with underground tremors felt in China and Vietnam.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry sent rescuers, cynologists and medics to Myanmar to help deal with the aftermath of the disaster. Russian medics provided assistance to more than 390 Myanmar residents, including 67 children. A total of 64 operations were performed, including four complex surgical operations in a hospital in Mandalay. More than 90 damaged buildings were inspected. On April 9, Russian rescuers completed the active phase of the search and rescue operation.