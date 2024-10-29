Chechen fighters to double efforts in special op area after drone attack at RUS — Kadyrov

GROZNY, October 29. /TASS/. Chechen fighters will double their efforts in the special military operation area after the drone attack at the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) in Gudermes, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said.

"Today, I ordered all commanders at the frontline […] to ramp up the fighting by 100 more, so that [the enemy] understands how the Chechens can augment their military capabilities," he said.

Previously, Kadyrov said in his Telegram channel that an empty building at the RUS campus was attacked by a drone and caught fire. No one was killed or injured in the attack. The investigators initiated an investigation and try to identify all involved in the attack. The university’s operation has not been suspended.