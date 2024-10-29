Hezbollah destroys Israeli Merkava tank on border — TV

BEIRUT, October 29. /TASS/. Fighters of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah have destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank on the border between the two countries, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, the clash took place in the El Hamames area as Israeli troops attempted to cross the border near the Lebanese town of Khiam.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel's northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. On the night of October 1, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.