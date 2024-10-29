Head of Chechnya reports UAV attack on Russian special forces university

GROZNY, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes was targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack; however, no casualties were reported, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

"At approximately 6:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT), a UAV strike caused a fire on the roof of an unoccupied building at the Russian Special Forces University. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire has since been extinguished," Kadyrov stated on his Telegram channel.

The Chechen leader noted that investigators have already commenced their work to identify the culprits. "The university has not suspended its operations; all services are functioning normally," he added.

The Russian Special Forces University is a multifunctional complex located in Gudermes, comprising 95 buildings equipped with advanced information technology and specialized equipment. It provides training in fire safety, tactical operations, airborne assault, mountain warfare, and prepares bodyguards and military journalists.

Since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine, over 19,000 volunteers have been trained at the university for the special military operation. The training programs are intensive and specifically designed to enhance tactical skills, physical fitness, medical training, and psychological resilience.