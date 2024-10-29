Poland not to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without NATO guarantees — Duda

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Poland will not honor its July agreement with NATO to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine until the alliance guarantees the protection of its airspace or before Warsaw receives more advanced planes purchased in the West, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"We also told [Vladimir Zelensky] that we want to transfer [MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine]. <…> [But we can only do this] if we are protected by Western aircraft in the interim to secure our airspace. And then, we will soon receive planes that will be operated by our pilots. This will put us in a better position," he said in an interview with Radio Zet.

The Ukrainian president’s office said on July 8 after signing a long-term defense and security agreement that the Polish side was considering transferring a squadron of 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned Zelensky on the same day that Warsaw would not be able to transfer these planes without assistance from NATO allies.