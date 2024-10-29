DONETSK, October 29. /TASS/. A T-80 tank crew from Russia’s Battlegroup South successfully destroyed a crucial Ukrainian stronghold near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as reported by crew member Konstantin Molchanov, a Hero of Russia, to TASS on Tuesday.

The crew member indicated that their tank led the assault units at the front. "We approached the position at point-blank range. We eliminated the stronghold with decisive tank strikes," Molchanov stated.

The Ukrainian stronghold was situated at a high elevation, approximately 50 meters above the surrounding area, from which enemy forces could observe several kilometers away. "It was nearly impossible to approach it undetected," he explained.

"We made two approaches. Naturally, the enemy fired every type of projectile at us. Our primary objective was to seize the height, which we accomplished, allowing the assault team to establish a foothold," he added.

Additionally, Russian troops had to navigate a minefield, which was cleared using a mine sweeper mounted on the T-80 tank. Molchanov emphasized that the tank’s high speed and maneuverability, coupled with the crew’s training and ingenuity, were crucial in reaching the enemy stronghold.

The crew members of the T-80 tank from the Southern Battlegroup were awarded the title of Hero of Russia for their bravery.