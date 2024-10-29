Chechnya’s RUS University attacked by drone because it is military staff foundry — Kadyrov

GROZNY, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Special Forces University (RUS) was attacked by a drone because it acts as a foundry for military staff, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov believes.

"They know that this is a foundry of military personnel, and they probed us to intimidate us, but we will do everything we can to make them fear the word 'RUS,'" Kadyrov said, answering a question why the RUS was attacked by drones.

Previously, Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel that a rooftop of an empty building at the RUS was attacked by a drone. He noted that law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. The university continues to operate normally.