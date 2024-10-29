Sweden to allocate 63 million euros to support Ukraine's military-industrial complex

STOCKHOLM, October 29. /TASS/. Sweden will allocate 20 million euros for the procurement of defense equipment for Ukraine, the government website said.

The Swedish authorities have already instructed the relevant agencies to negotiate and conclude an agreement with Denmark on the allocation of 20 million euros for the purchase of military equipment by the Ukrainian defense industry for transfer to Kiev. "By increasing production in Ukraine, the overall European defense industrial base is strengthened," the press release said.

According to the Swedish authorities, another 43 million euros will go to "a number of established multilateral initiatives in order to provide rapid and effective support to the Ukrainian armed forces." For example, Sweden intends to contribute to the NATO-Ukraine Fund for the purchase of military equipment, including missiles for F-16 fighter jets, training for the country's navy, or mine clearance.

According to government data, Sweden has allocated 57.4 billion kronor in aid to Ukraine since February 2022, of which 48.4 billion kronor is military assistance (4.99 and 4.20 billion euros, respectively).