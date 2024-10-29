Georgia to recount ballots from random polling stations nationwide

TBILISI, October 29. /TASS/. Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced a recount of ballots from five randomly selected polling stations in each voting district.

District election commissions have already chosen the polling stations where the recount will take place on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic held its parliamentary election, the first to utilize electronic ballot boxes, on October 26. According to the chief electoral body, the ruling party, Georgian Dream, secured 53.9% of the vote and will independently form the new government. Four opposition parties surpassed the 5% threshold required to enter parliament, but all have rejected the election results.