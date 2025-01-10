US introduces sanctions against Russian oil majors

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The United States introduces sanctions against Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, their subsidiaries and tankers, a high-ranking official said at a special briefing.

The US "introduces sanctions against two largest Russian oil companies," the official said. He explained later that this refers to Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, and certain their subsidiaries. Furthermore, restrictions will apply to 183 oil tankers, many of them allegedly being part of the Russian "shadow fleet," the official added.

The sanction list is also expanded to cover entities supporting production and export of liquefied natural gas by Russia, steelmaking, mining and oil industry of Russia, and senior executives of Rosatom state corproration, the official said.