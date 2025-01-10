Netanyahu warns Houthis against attacking Israel

TEL AVIV, January 10. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the Houthis about a "heavy price" they will have to pay for acting against Israel.

"As we promised, the Houthis are paying, and will continue to pay, a heavy price for their aggression against us," he said in a statement released by his office following Israeli strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. "Israel attacks targets along the coast and deep inside Yemen."

"The Houthis are an extension of Iran and they serve the terrorist goals of the Iranian axis in the Middle East," Netanyahu said. "They pose a danger to Israel and the entire region, including harming global freedom of navigation."

"We will act with determination and force against any entity that threatens Israel - wherever and whenever necessary," he stressed.

The Israeli Defense Forces said earlier in the day that a series of airstrikes had been delivered on Houthi targets in Yemen following their recent attacks on Israel’s territory. According to the IDF, the strikes targeted military facilities near the Hizaz power station, and the Al Hodeida and Ras Isa ports on the Yemeni western coast.