Slovak PM says he and Putin discussed gas supplies to Slovakia — Reuters

BRATISLAVA, January 10. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that during his December meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he discussed a contract with Gazprom for gas supplies, Reuters reported.

"I spoke to Putin about a contract between us and Gazprom, which stipulates that they find a way to supply us with gas. Some of it might come through the southern route, but, at this point, we have reserves, so Slovak consumption is secured," Fico said as quoted by Reuters.

According to the politician, Putin guaranteed that Russia would fulfill its obligations to supply gas.

On December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico held talks in Moscow. This was the first personal meeting between Putin and Fico since 2016. Fico became the third Western European leader to come to Moscow for talks with Putin since the start of the special military operation in February 2022. Before that, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with the Russian leader in April 2022 and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came for a visit in July 2024.