Israeli defenses collapse after Iranian strikes — IRGC spokesman

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. The retaliatory strikes Tehran carried out on Israel in 2024 made it clear that the Jewish state does not have the "defensive shield" the Israeli media keep talking about, Major General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"Operations True Promise 1 and True Promise 2 made it clear that the enemy does not have any defensive shield and its [defenses] have collapsed. Talk about [Israel’s] invincibility is a lie," the SNN TV channel quoted Naeini as saying. "Moreover, the enemy is unable to detect and intercept projectiles launched by [Yemeni-based Houthi rebels from] the Ansar Allah movement. However, it claims the opposite in the media," the Iranian official added.

According to the IRGC spokesman, Western and Israeli media outlets seek to create "a false image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it weak." "In fact, Western elites and think tanks admit that Iran is a key player in the region, an independent country and a strong power," Naeini pointed out.

In 2024, Iran and Israel exchanged direct strikes on each other’s territory for the first time in 45 years, escalating the already tense situation in the Middle East to the limit. On April 1, Israel targeted Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing senior IRGC generals. Tehran carried out Operation True Promise 1 in the early hours of April 14, attacking the Jewish state with missiles and drones.

A precise missile strike on Tehran killed Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, on July 31, 2024, the day after the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian. Hassan Nasrallah, secretary of the Lebanon-based Shia organization Hezbollah, and IRGC Deputy Commander Major General Abbas Nilforoushan were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on September 27. In response, Iran launched missiles, including hypersonic ones, on Israel on October 1. The operation was dubbed True Promise 2.

On October 26, 2024, the Israeli army conducted a retaliatory strike on Iranian air defense facilities in the provinces of Ilam, Tehran and Khuzestan. The attack killed four Iranian service members. Iran threatened new strikes on the Jewish state, vowing to launch Operation True Promise 3.